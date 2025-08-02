Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 430 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $62.42.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

