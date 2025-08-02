Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 530 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Line Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,782,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,656,000 after acquiring an additional 775,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 236,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,883,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 1.0%

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

