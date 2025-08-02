Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Update

Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, agrowthof1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Surge Component Stock Up 1.5%

OTCMKTS SPRS opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Surge Component has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Surge Component alerts:

Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter. Surge Component had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Surge Component Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Component Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Component and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.