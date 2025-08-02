TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$73.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.33.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. Citigroup raised TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Anita Elizabeth Dusevic Oliva purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$68.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$964,880.00. Also, Director Alexandra M. Costello sold 6,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.55, for a total value of C$428,378.77. Insiders sold 28,080 shares of company stock worth $1,963,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TSE TRP opened at C$66.76 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$52.84 and a 1-year high of C$71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.03. The firm has a market cap of C$68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

