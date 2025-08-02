TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,578 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,572 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,692,000 after buying an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $71,437,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,447 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.75 and a 1 year high of $126.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.27.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

