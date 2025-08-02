TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

