TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.96 Million Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 13,144.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 63,489 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.26. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.62%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

