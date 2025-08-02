TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 21.18%. On average, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 114.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.