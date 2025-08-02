TD Asset Management Inc Takes $6.04 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 787,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,453,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 707,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 373,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Citigroup started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.43.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ABG opened at $223.41 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $312.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.22.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

