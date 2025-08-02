TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

