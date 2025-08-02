Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Scotiabank

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $8.80 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Telefonica Brasil

Telefonica Brasil Price Performance

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Telefonica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonica Brasil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,571,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.