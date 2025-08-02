Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 51.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TX stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Ternium’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

TX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Ternium from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

