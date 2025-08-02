The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 1.7%

CHEF stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHEF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

