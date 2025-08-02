The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $135.00

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,761,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,945 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 28,218.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 757,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 735,170 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $87,516,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after buying an additional 684,390 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

