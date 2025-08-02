The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $426.77.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $373.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.84 and its 200 day moving average is $373.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $371.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

