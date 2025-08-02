TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $224,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,513,000 after buying an additional 160,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $192.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

