TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $246,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807,748 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,716,000 after purchasing an additional 584,628 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $305.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $314.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

