TIAA Trust National Association Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,074,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,598 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.36% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $535,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16,052.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.11 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

