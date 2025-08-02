TIAA Trust National Association Has $418.11 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 813,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $418,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $588.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

