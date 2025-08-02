TIAA Trust National Association Has $425.98 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,545 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $425,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,355,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,652,000 after purchasing an additional 103,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after buying an additional 520,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after buying an additional 241,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after buying an additional 60,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,625,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

