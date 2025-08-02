TIAA Trust National Association Has $54.79 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $54,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

