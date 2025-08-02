TIAA Trust National Association Sells 4,352 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $39,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12,361.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,175,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,607 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,971,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,191,000 after purchasing an additional 216,159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 74,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 270,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,542,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

