Top Casino Stocks To Consider – July 30th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, Red Rock Resorts, and Chefs’ Warehouse are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are equity shares in companies that own and operate casinos, resorts, or other gambling-related venues. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the gaming and hospitality industry, whose performance is driven by factors such as consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, and local regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ SBET traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. 21,650,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,319,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Sharplink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $124.12.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $305.29. 996,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,090. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion and a PE ratio of 105.49. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $175.59 and a 1 year high of $309.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.04.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 446,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.62. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $59.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76.

Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $6.16 on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 404,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.74.

