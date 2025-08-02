Top Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – July 30th

Alibaba Group, Roblox, Charter Communications, Arista Networks, and Comcast are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, producing or distributing media and leisure content—such as film and television studios, music labels, streaming platforms, video‐game developers and theme‐park operators. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to consumer spending on entertainment, with returns driven by box-office performance, subscriber growth and changing trends in technology and audience preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.50. 6,294,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,153,191. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $282.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,980,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,612. Roblox has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

CHTR traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.65. 2,227,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $274.00 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.02. 4,919,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,493,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a market cap of $153.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. 15,001,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,279,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Featured Articles