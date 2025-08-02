Top Fintech Stocks To Watch Now – July 31st

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Q2, Carlyle Group, and WEX are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that apply innovative technologies—such as mobile payments, peer-to-peer lending, robo-advisors and blockchain—to traditional financial services. These firms aim to disrupt banks and other incumbents by offering faster, more cost-effective and user-friendly solutions. Investors in fintech stocks seek exposure to the ongoing digital transformation of the finance industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,373.89. 257,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,579.78 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,463.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,215.13.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 22,208,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,594,949. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.10 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

QTWO stock traded down $8.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,521. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. Q2 has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of CG traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $60.66. 1,818,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

NYSE:WEX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.94. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47.

