Top Insurance Stocks To Follow Now – July 31st

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and CyberArk Software are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is issuing and underwriting insurance policies to protect individuals and organizations against financial losses. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the companies’ earnings, which come from collected premiums, investment income, and underwriting results. Performance can be influenced by factors such as claim frequency, regulatory changes, interest rates and the firms’ investment strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.27. The company had a trading volume of 84,240,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,969,195. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $994.31 billion, a PE ratio of 178.19, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $16.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.43. 29,130,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,771,365. The firm has a market cap of $226.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $247.75 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $23.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $411.47. 9,130,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,927. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.00. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

Read More