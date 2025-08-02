Top Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – July 31st

NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, and Meta Platforms are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of well-established companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. These companies are often industry leaders with stable earnings, lower volatility, and a long track record of performance compared to mid- and small-cap firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.51. 166,613,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,724,797. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $565.78. 48,123,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,668,270. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.98.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded up $78.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $774.16. 32,241,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,585,658. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $696.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.47. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $450.80 and a 1-year high of $784.75.

