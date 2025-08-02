Top Travel Stocks To Watch Now – July 31st

SoFi Technologies, Costco Wholesale, and Alibaba Group are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is providing travel-related services—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, online travel agencies and car rental firms. Their performance is closely tied to consumer confidence, economic cycles and global mobility trends. Investors often include travel stocks in portfolios to tap into growth in leisure and business travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.58. 118,025,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,536,750. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $12.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $939.64. 2,533,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,641. The business’s 50-day moving average is $986.03 and its 200-day moving average is $983.48. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.60. 13,488,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,119,475. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average is $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

