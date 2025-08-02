Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Trading Up 17.5% – Here’s Why

Toro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Toro Energy Trading Up 17.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About Toro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.