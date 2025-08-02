Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Trading Up 17.5% – Here’s Why

Toro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Toro Energy Trading Up 17.5%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
About Toro Energy
Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toro Energy
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.