Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TRMLF opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.33.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

