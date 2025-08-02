Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Decreases Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Silvercorp Metals comprises approximately 0.6% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 52,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

