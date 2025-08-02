Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

NYSE:RIG opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.52. Transocean has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 340,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

