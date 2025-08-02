Trisura Group FY2025 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Trisura Group to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$30.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.26.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

