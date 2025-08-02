Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. Approximately 6,713,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 2,735,358 shares.The stock last traded at $3.40 and had previously closed at $3.19.

Specifically, CEO John D. Romano bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,333,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,468.65. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Engle purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 146,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,062.82. This represents a 9.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tronox from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Tronox Stock Up 6.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $537.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.03 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -31.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth $495,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

