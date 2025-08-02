Truffle Hound Capital LLC Acquires 98,520 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the period. Bassett Furniture Industries accounts for 1.6% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Gate City Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 147,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 192.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other news, SVP John E. Bassett III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,761 shares in the company, valued at $942,124.16. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.30 million, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84,348 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.03 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.86%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

