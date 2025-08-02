Truffle Hound Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TZOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

TZOO stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 566.64%. The company had revenue of $23.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,045,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,867,778.60. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,795. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelzoo Profile

(Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.