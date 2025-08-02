Truffle Hound Capital LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Strattec Security comprises approximately 1.4% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 16.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.4% in the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 44,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRT opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Strattec Security Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $70.58.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.55. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security Corporation will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

