Truist Financial Reiterates “$310.00” Price Target for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Truist Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Penumbra from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Penumbra from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.47.

Penumbra stock opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total value of $268,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,494.70. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,771,330.69. The trade was a 18.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,735 shares of company stock worth $30,476,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,396,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,538,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

