TSE:BEI FY2025 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $4.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

