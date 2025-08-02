TSE:IFC Q1 EPS Estimate Lifted by Raymond James Financial

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.96. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$320.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$318.00 to C$325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$341.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$329.00 to C$324.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$322.20.

Shares of IFC opened at C$283.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$306.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$291.93. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$240.37 and a one year high of C$317.35. The company has a market cap of C$50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total transaction of C$4,037,064.53. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

