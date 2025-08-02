TSE:IFC Q1 EPS Estimate Lifted by Raymond James Financial

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2025

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFCFree Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.96. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$320.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$318.00 to C$325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$341.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$329.00 to C$324.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$322.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IFC

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$283.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$306.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$291.93. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$240.37 and a one year high of C$317.35. The company has a market cap of C$50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In related news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total transaction of C$4,037,064.53. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.