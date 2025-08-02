U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after acquiring an additional 850,763 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,268,000 after acquiring an additional 422,050 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of USB opened at $43.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.