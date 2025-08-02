Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Update

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,100 shares, anincreaseof50,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,502,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,502,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software Price Performance

UBQU stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Ubiquitech Software alerts:

About Ubiquitech Software

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.