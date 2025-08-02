UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price objective on shares of UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFP Technologies stock opened at $226.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.26 and a 1 year high of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,210.20. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

