Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in July

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,800 shares, anincreaseof2,800.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.

Uniper stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. Uniper has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $46.80.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

