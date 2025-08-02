uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 579,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163,023 shares during the quarter. uniQure comprises 1.6% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in uniQure by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in uniQure by 355.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 334,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 261,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 114,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $751.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.11. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 11.99.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 target price on uniQure in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

In related news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,599.70. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,518.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,697 shares in the company, valued at $544,721.65. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,144 shares of company stock valued at $322,426. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

