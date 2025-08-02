United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) versus Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Critical Survey

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Auburn National Bancorporation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $97.72 million 1.85 $28.00 million $7.25 7.57 Auburn National Bancorporation $42.21 million 2.10 $6.40 million $1.91 13.30

United Bancorporation of Alabama has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 23.01% 15.20% 1.60% Auburn National Bancorporation 15.35% 8.12% 0.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bancorporation of Alabama beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic banking services; and safe deposit boxes. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

