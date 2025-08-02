United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $114.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,964,000 after purchasing an additional 268,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

