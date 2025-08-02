United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Truist Financial

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Daiwa America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

UPS opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

