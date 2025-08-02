United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $85.76 and last traded at $86.09. Approximately 3,947,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,148,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.18.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.