United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $642,000 Stock Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in CRH were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CRH by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in CRH by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of CRH by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.82.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

